Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria goes on disabled list

Martin Prado has a playing pal on the disabled list.
Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria joined him there on Sunday with an oblique strain, leaving the Marlins with backups on the left side of their infield.
The good news for the Marlins is that neither Prado nor Hechavarria are expected to miss extensive time. But it clearly weakens their infield in the short term.
To fill Hechavarria’s roster spot, the Marlins called up rookie infielder J.T. Riddle from Triple A New Orleans. Riddle has never played in the majors.
Manager Don Mattingly said the initial reports on Hechavarria were promising and that he could be ready to come off the 10-day disabled list as soon as the injury stint expires.
But, Mattingly said, “We knew it wasn’t going to be a day or two.”
Hechavarria said he felt something while taking batting practice before Saturday’s game but decided to go ahead and play. The discomfort increased as the game wore on, but he played through to the end.
Hechavarria said he revealed his injury during the game to teammates Marcell Ozuna and Edison Volquez, who encouraged him to inform the training staff. And he said he was going to tell Mattingly at one point. But when Mattingly took out third baseman Derek Dietrich and put in second baseman Dee Gordon, he decided to remain mum.
“I knew we were a short bench,” Hechavarria said. “At that point, I didn’t want to say anything. I figured I’d play the rest of the game with the pain.”
With Hechavarria out, the Marlins will try to get by with backups: Dietrich taking Prado’s place at third and Miguel Rojas and Riddle at shortstop.
Mattingly said Prado (hamstring) could be ready to rejoin the team by the end of the upcoming homestead, or when the team goes to Seattle to open a road trip.
Riddle, the Marlins’ 13th-round draft pick in 2013 out of the University of Kentucky, has been a .276 hitter in five minor-league seasons and can play second and third, as well as shortstop.
But Mattingly said he intends to use Riddle exclusively at shortstop.
“That phone call was the best phone call I’ve ever received in my life,” Riddle said of the call informing him he was being promoted.
Riddle has impressed Mattingly and the rest of the coaching staff with his play each of the past two spring trainings.
“He’s kind of a low heartbeat guy, from the standpoint, he doesn’t really play with a ton of jumping, running around, yelling,” Mattingly said. “He’s just kind of steady. We liked everything we saw in the spring.”
CONLEY SHINES
Adam Conley almost didn’t make the Marlins’ Opening Day roster.
On Saturday, he proved he belonged all along.
Conley flirted briefly with a no-hitter, and the Marlins put away the Mets for their third win in a row, 8-1.
“This is what we’re supposed to do,” Conley said.
The young lefty held the Mets hitless until Lucas Duda homered with two outs in the fifth. Beyond that, Conley was spectacular, a far cry from the southpaw who struggled throughout spring training.
Conley retired the first 11 Mets batters before Yoenis Cespedes worked a two-out walk in the fourth. After Conley struck out Neil Walker and Jay Bruce to start the fifth, Duda broke up his no-hit bid with a solo home run.
Conley struck out six even though his fastball never topped 90 mph.
COMING UP
▪ Monday: Off day.
▪ Tuesday: Marlins RHP Dan Straily (0-1, 13.50) vs. Braves RHP Bartolo Colon (0-0, 1.50), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
▪ Wednesday: Marlins RHP Tom Koehler (0-0, 1.80) vs. Braves LHP Jaime Garcia (0-1, 6.00), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
