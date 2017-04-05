Pitcher Koehler has been model of durability for Miami Marlins

1:11 Don Mattingly gives his thoughts on Derek Jeter owning a MLB franchise Pause

2:21 Tom Rowe on coaching Florida Panthers next year: Draw your own conclusions

2:19 Video: Marlins coach Barry Bonds meets the media

1:27 Marlins' Samson: Discussions with Kushner family about buying team are over now

1:48 Marlins manager Mattingly talks to the media

2:43 Operation Git-Meow

3:21 Bal Harbour Shops Expansion

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason