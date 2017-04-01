Miami Marlins player profiles

POSITION PLAYERS
J.T. REALMUTO — C
Age: 26.
Birthplace: Del City, Okla.
Ht./Wt.: 6-1/210.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Realmuto is entering his third season as the Marlins’ starting catcher. He hit a career-best .303 last season with 11 home runs. Realmuto’s combination of hitting and his uncommon speed for a catcher have many believing he’s a star on the rise at the position. His ability to manage a pitching staff with a few new faces will be paramount this season.
JUSTIN BOUR — 1B
Age: 28.
Birthplace: Washington, D.C.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/265.
Bats/Throws: Left/Right.
Of note: Bour missed over three months last season with an ankle injury, leaving the Marlins without one of the key cogs in their lineup. Bour has been working on his hitting issues against lefty pitchers this spring. Bour is a career .271 with 39 homers against righties and .223 with no homers against lefties.
DEE GORDON — 2B
Age: 28
Birthplace: Windermere.
Ht./Wt.: 5-11/170.
Bats/Throws: Left/Right.
Of note: Gordon is back in the leadoff spot and hoping to regain the form he had in 2015 when he became the first National League player since Jackie Robinson to win a batting title and lead the league in hits and steals. Gordon hit .268 with only 14 RBI and stole 30 bases last season after being suspended for 80 games because of testing for performance-enhancing drugs.
ADEINY HECHAVARRIA — SS
Age: 27.
Birthplace: Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
Ht./Wt.: 6-0/195.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Hechavarria was a Gold Glove finalist in 2015 before a hamstring injury ended his season in early September. His offensive numbers regressed last season as he went from hitting .281 in 2015 to .236. Hechavarria has proven his defensive capabilities but needs to give the Marlins more production from the eighth spot to balance a talented lineup.
MARTIN PRADO — 3B (DL)
Age: 33.
Birthplace: Maracay, Venezuela.
Ht./Wt.: 6-0/215.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Prado will start the season on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, and the Marlins are hoping it will be a short stay. A valuable leader on and off the field, Prado received a three-year contract extension in the offseason and is coming off a year in which he hit .305 with eight home runs and 70 RBI while ranking among the league’s best defensively at the position.
DEREK DIETRICH — 3B
Age: 27.
Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio.
Ht./Wt.: 6-0/205.
Bats/Throws: Left/Right.
Of note: With Prado out with a hamstring injury for an undetermined amount of time, Dietrich could once again see significant starting time in the infield. Last season, Dietrich filled in capably for Dee Gordon at second base until his return from suspension. Dietrich has appeared in 37 games at third base in his career.
GIANCARLO STANTON — RF
Age: 27.
Birthplace: Panorama City, Calif.
Ht./Wt.: 6-6/245.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Can the most powerful hitter in baseball give the Marlins get through a season healthy and give them more consistent production? Stanton, who was part of Team USA’s triumphant squad in the World Baseball Classic, has hit 27 home runs each of the past two seasons despite missing significant time with injuries.
CHRISTIAN YELICH — CF
Age: 25.
Birthplace: Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/195.
Bats/Throws: Left/Right.
Of note: He won a Gold Glove in 2014. He won a Silver Slugger Award last season after hitting .298 with a career-high 21 homers and 98 RBI. Many believe Yelich is ready to earn his first All-Star Game nod this season. Yelich is switching to center field full-time this season and is coming off a memorable experience in the World Baseball Classic.
MARCELL OZUNA — LF
Age: 26.
Birthplace: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Ht./Wt.: 6-1/225.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Ozuna is coming off his first All-Star season, which he earned following a stellar first half in which he hit .314 with 17 homers and 47 RBI. His production decreased in the second half as he hit only .206 with six homers and 29 RBI in 67 games. Ozuna had a solid spring, hitting four home runs and is hoping for a more consistent season.
Projected reserves: C A.J. Ellis, INF Miguel Rojas, INF Tyler Moore, OF Ichiro Suzuki.
STARTING PITCHERS
EDINSON VOLQUEZ
Age: 33.
Birthplace: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Ht./Wt.: 6-0/220.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Volquez will make his Marlins debut Monday in Washington. It will be the fifth Opening Day start of his career with four different teams. Volquez struggled last season, going 10-11 with a 5.37 ERA in his final season with the Royals, but the former All-Star brings the experience of having pitched in a World Series only two seasons ago.
DAN STRAILY
Age: 28.
Birthplace: Redlands, Calif.
Ht./Wt.: 6-2/220.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Straily is coming off a big turnaround season in which he went 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 31 starts for the Reds. He has credited the turnaround to better pregame preparation and an intense focus on analytics and studying opponents. The Marlins, who traded for him in the offseason, are hoping last season was just the start.
TOM KOEHLER
Age: 30.
Birthplace: Bronx, N.Y.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/235.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: The longest tenured Marlins starting pitcher opens his fifth season in the rotation. Although durable, Koehler’s numbers have declined over the past two as his ERA increased from 3.81 to 4.08 in 2015 and to 4.33 last season. Koehler has looked solid in the spring and has made some adjustments he hopes will result in noticeable improvement.
WEI-YIN CHEN
Age: 31.
Birthplace: Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.
Ht./Wt.: 6-0/200.
Bats/Throws: Right/Left.
Of note: Chen was hit on the elbow by a sharply hit ball back to the mound on Opening Day last season and eventually went on the disabled list in July with a left elbow strain. Now fully healed, the Marlins hope Chen can deliver the results they hoped for when they signed him to a five-year, $80 million contract.
ADAM CONLEY
Age: 26.
Birthplace: Redmond, Wash.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/200.
Bats/Throws: Left/Left.
Of note: Some struggles this spring raised concerns, but the Marlins stuck with the lanky left-hander who went 8-6 with a 3.85 ERA last year in his first full season as a major-league starter. An injury to his middle finger cut that campaign short, but Conley remains the youngest Marlins’ starter and the one with the most upside.
CLOSER — A.J. RAMOS
Age: 30.
Birthplace: Lubbock, Texas.
Ht./Wt.: 5-10/200.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Ramos is coming off his first All-Star season after recording 40 saves, which ranked fourth in the National League. The Marlins are opening the season with an eight-man bullpen with power arms such as David Phelps and Kyle Barraclough, with newly acquired Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa serving as a bridge to Ramos.
Andre C. Fernandez
Comments