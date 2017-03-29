Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor on FITE TV

FITE TV and Ring of Honor Wrestling announced -- in conjunction with ROHWrestling.com and FITE TV -- that FITE will be the exclusive digital/online PPV broadcast platform for Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor XI which occurs 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 1 from The Lakeland Center in Central Florida.
Fresh off of the biggest PPV event in ROH history -- the Ring of Honor 15th anniversary show from Las Vegas -- ROH and FITE TV will team to bring fans an even bigger event that has fans buzzing with three championship matches headlining the card.
The newly crowned ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels defends his title against rising star and fan favorite Dalton Castle. In tag team action, the ROH Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Jeff and Matt Hardy) defend their titles against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in a ladder match, and the ROH Television Champion The Villain Marty Scurll defends his title against the former three-time ROH World Champion Adam Cole.
Also, in a non-title match, the Six-Man Tag Champions The Briscoes (Jay and Mark) and Bully Ray face Hangman Page and The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa). In this match, Bully Ray faces two of his students, a first, in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. They trained at the Team 3D Academy in Kissimmee, which is about 30 miles east of Lakeland.
More matches also. The action happens live on PPV exclusively on the FITE app, www.FITE.tv and www.ROHwrestling.com at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 1 for $29.99.
Fans can also watch the Facebook Live Pre-Show on the Ring of Honor Facebook page with special guest and FITE TV personality SoCal Val as she provides analysis and previews of all the matchups.
The partnership between Ring of Honor, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcasting, and FITE TV as the exclusive online PPV broadcast platform represents a milestone for both brands and strengthens one of the most successful partnerships in combat sports and entertainment, positioning each brand for even greater heights.
“This is the next step in FITE TV’s evolution, for the FITE app and the FITE.tv web site. To be the exclusive online PPV distributor for such an accomplished promotion like Ring of Honor is a huge step forward for our brand.” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE TV.
In what is shaping up to be the biggest weekend in wrestling history, FITE TV will also be broadcasting live from Wrestlecon in Orlando on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 with FITE Live at Wrestlecon presented by FITE TV and Pro Wrestling Report. Hosts Dameon Nelson and SoCal Val will be delivering exclusive interviews with the biggest names in professional wrestling.
- Ring of Honor in Lakeland
Ring of Honor presents Festival of Honor at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Lakeland Center in Central Florida.
The event features autograph signings, unique photo opportunities, a Q&A session and a special Women of Honor show.
CMLL LUCHADORAS SHOWCASE: LA AMAPOLA vs. MARCELA
KELLY KLEIN vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO
MANDY LEON and JENNY ROSE vs. SUMIE SAKAI and FAYE JACKSON
Then, at 6 p.m., Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor XI.
The show will deliver exclusive stars from ROH as well as many stars from around the globe, including from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Mexico’s CMLL and the United Kingdom
TAG TEAM DREAM MATCH: LADDER MATCH: ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HARDYS (MATT and JEFF) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT and NICK JACKSON).
ROH CHAMP CHRISTOPHER DANIELS vs. DALTON CASTLE.
TEXAS BULL ROPE MATCH: CODY vs. JAY LETHAL.
ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION MARTY SCURLL vs. ADAM COLE.
NON-TITLE MATCH: ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPS BULLY RAY and THE BRISCOES (JAY and MARK) vs. THE GUERRILLAS of DESTINY (TAMA TONGA and TONGA ROA) and HANGMAN PAGE.
HEAVY METAL REBEL FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ.
THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN & VINNY MARSEGLIA) vs. SILAS YOUNG and BEER CITY BRUISER.
WILL OSPREAY and VOLADOR JR. vs. JAY WHITE and DRAGON LEE.
ALSO, MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY and CHRIS SABIN) and more.
COLT CABANA on COLOR COMMENTARY; KEVIN KELLY on PLAY-BY-PLAY.
ROH officials are working to finalize round trip bus transportation as a convenient and safe option for fans to attend this incredible event.
The Lakeland Center is about 40 miles west of Orlando off Highway I-4.
http://www.thelakelandcenter.com/events/supercardofhonor
- ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.
In South Florida, Ring of Honor is also midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12 and WBFS MyTV33.
Plus, Ring of Honor is available through the FITE TV app.
