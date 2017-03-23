Marlins’ Yelich, Stanton revel in World championship: ‘USA that was for you!!!’

The goal was to “pop bottles,” and did they ever.
Marlins stars Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton have conquered the World.
The United States beat Puerto Rico 8-0 late Wednesday night to capture the nation’s first World Baseball Classic title in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.
Yelich, whose national start has soared during this title run, went 2 for 5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored batting in the No. 3 spot. Stanton also collected two hits as USA’s designated hitter.
The game’s star? Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, a 25-year-old righty who hurled six scoreless innings, allowing a lone hit. He was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
OK, now that the boring stuff is out of the way, let’s get to the fun stuff.
The celebration.
Jim Leyland, the ex-Marlins skipper who managed Team USA to a title? He got choked up.
An emotional Jim Leyland after Team USA's #WBC2017 win. pic.twitter.com/uwctU30m3r— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 23, 2017
The confetti? It flew.
The @USABaseball celebration is on #MLBNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Ma9pH4S6Po— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 23, 2017
The champagne? It flowed.
these guys look a little familiar! Fun to do it one more time in the same uniform while representing our country #WBC2017 #ForGlory pic.twitter.com/NaI51qeUsp— Mark Melancon (@Mark_Melancon_) March 23, 2017
And Yelich?
He was everywhere.
“Pop bottles for America, that was our goal,” said Yelich, the left fielder who batted .310 during the tournament. “This is the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball.”
"It's the most fun I've ever had playing baseball." - @ChristianYelich on his #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/LwqZdtmtKk— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 23, 2017
On Twitter, he added:
“USA that was for you!!! We brought it home! Couldn't have done with a better group of guys!!”
This is the first clubhouse celebration for both Yelich and Stanton; neither has even made the playoffs in Miami.
They’ll try to change that this year; both will report to spring training this ahead of the Marlins’ April 3 opener against the Nationals.
"The US has a WBC title!" pic.twitter.com/gG00CssJcv— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 23, 2017
