Marlins, manager Don Mattingly witness feats of strength – up close

JUPITER - The Marlins broke up the monotony of Spring Training a little Wednesday morning.
"Radical Reality," a religious ministry group that performs impressive feats of strength and gives motivational speeches throughout the country visited the Marlins clubhouse before the team’s game agains the Mets.
And as part of the visit members of the group, Donnie Moore and Dean Johnson, broke a cinder block on Marlins manager Don Mattingly’s chest with a sledgehammer.
So... this happened.— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 15, 2017
Thanks to @ClaimTheVictory & Donnie Moore of Radical Reality for stopping by for some fun today! pic.twitter.com/c58lap03Jr
"That was all about trust," Mattingly said. "That was kind of cool. I’m glad I didn’t have to see it. They blocked my face from it [with a piece of paper]."
The group, which has visited other Major League Baseball clubhouses over the years, also breaks bricks, tears thick phonebooks, breaks baseball bats and squeezes fill soda cans with their bare hands.
Mattingly has known Moore since his playing days and pitcher Dan Straily said he remembered watching the group when he was in middle school in Oregon. Moore is also the team chaplain for the Oakland A’s, the club Straily played for from 2009-2014.
Mattingly invited the group and figured it would be a great chance to break up some of the routine elements of Spring Training.
"I’ve known Donnie for a while," Mattingly said. "I knew he was going to be in the area and we got in touch and I figured it would be a good day to break it up in there a little bit."
Comments