Former Marlins back up quality pitching as Colombia secures first-ever WBC win

Everyone knew what Team Colombia’s biggest strength was heading into its first World Baseball Classic.
And so far both All-Star starting pitchers Julio Teheran and Jose Quintana have delivered.
One night after failing to capitalize on a gem by Quintana, Teheran gave his country its second solid start in as many days, propelling Colombia to its first-ever WBC victory – a 4-1 win over Canada in front of 17,209 at Marlins Park.
Teheran, the ace of the Braves’ rotation, gave up a run in the first on a single by his Atlanta teammate Freddie Freeman that scored Justin Morneau.
That would be all Teheran would yield as he retired the next 13 batters he faced and Canada did not have another hit until the seventh inning. Canada mounted a threat in the bottom of the ninth against Colombia reliever Dayan Diaz when Freeman beat out an infield single and Tyler O’Neill followed with another with two outs. Diaz ended the game by striking out right fielder Jamie Romak.
Teheran threw 61 pitches, allowed the one run on two hits, walked one and struck out three in five innings.
The performance came less than 24 hours after Quintana pitched 5 2/3 no-hit innings against the United States, but was forced to exit after that stretch ended on a Brandon Crawford single. Teheran had thrown 63 pitches and was about to go over the 65-pitch limit of the WBC’s opening round.
The U.S. went on to tie the game in that inning and eventually win the game in the 10th inning.
Colombia made its own gradual comeback on Saturday to back up Teheran’s outing.
Former Marlins, Donovan and Jhonatan Solano, led the charge as each had two hits. Donovan, now in the New York Yankees organization, drove in the tying run in the third inning and gave Colombia the lead for good in the fifth on a single that scored center fielder Tito Polo.
Jhonatan Solano, now playing in the minors with the Nationals, scored the tying run in the third and drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth off Canada reliever Eric Gagne to tack on an insurance run.
Gagne, 41, along with former Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Dempster, have each come out of retirement to pitch for Team Canada. Gagne last threw in the majors in 2008 and is remembered mainly for his three-year All-Star run from 2002-2004 with the Dodgers when he converted 152 saves over that span and won the National League Cy Young Award in 2003.
Gagne, whose fastball topped out at 93 mph, helped Canada escape the bases loaded jam in the sixth after the walk to Solano by inducing a fly ball from Polo. Gagne threw 33 pitches and went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and one walk, and striking out two.
Colombia (1-1) kept itself in contention in the Pool C standings with the victory and will finish its opening round slate against the Dominican Republic on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
Canada dropped to 0-2 and found itself on the brink of elimination depending on the result of Saturday night’s USA-Dominican game.
A United States win would clinch the top spot in the pool and make the Colombia-Dominican Republic game Sunday a playoff for the runner-up spot therefore eliminating Canada. A Dominican Republic win over the U.S. would leave all four teams still alive going into Sunday’s games and keep scenarios for a possible tiebreaker game Monday in play.
Team Canada has never made it past the first round of the WBC and fell to 3-7 all-time in the event.
