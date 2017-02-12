Photo gallery: Miami Marlins FanFest at Marlins Park | Sun., Feb. 12, 2017

On Feb. 12, 2017, Martin Prado, left, and Hall of Fame inductee Andre Dawson, right, watch Damian Palacios, 10, focus on hitting the ball while participating in the Miracle League Play Ball event at the Miami Marlins' Fanfest at Marlins Park in Miami.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
On Feb. 12, 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Andre Dawson, right, watches Ana Romaguera swing at the pitched ball while participating in Miracle League Play Ball event at the Miami Marlins' Fanfest at Marlins Park in Miami.
On Feb. 12, 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Andre Dawson, left, gives Gianni Onorado, right, some hitting advice while participating in the Miracle League Play Ball event at the Miami Marlins' Fanfest at Marlins Park in Miami.
On Feb. 12, 2017 Marlins pitcher Kyle Barraclough, left, takes a moment to sign the jersey of Freddy Garcia, 49, of Miramar, at the Miami Marlins' Fanfest at Marlins Park in Miami.
On Feb. 12, 2017 the autograph of Marlins pitcher Kyle Barraclough is shown on the back of the jersey of Freddy Garcia, 49, of Miramar, during the Miami Marlins' Fanfest at Marlins Park in Miami.
On Feb. 12, 2017 Marlins fans gather to get the signature of Marlins pitcher Kyle Barraclough during the Miami Marlins' Fanfest at Marlins Park in Miami.
On Feb. 12, 2017 Ana Romaguera takes a swings the ball while participating in Play Ball event at the Miami Marlins' Fanfest at Marlins Park in Miami.
On Feb. 12, 2017 Dee Gordon, center, pushes Jake Peacon, 9, as he makes his way around the bases while participating in Play Ball event at the Miami Marlins' Fanfest at Marlins Park in Miami.
On Feb. 12, 2017 Kenneth Bencosme, 8, keeps a close eye on the ball while standing in the batting cage at the Miami Marlins' Fanfest at Marlins Park
On Feb. 12, 2017 Kenneth Bencosme, 8, swings hard at the ball while hitting balls inside the batting cage at the Miami Marlins' Fanfest at Marlins Park
