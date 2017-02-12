Marlins Fanfest celebrates passion for home team

The Miami Marlins held their Fanfest at Marlins Park where fans and players celebrated the love of baseball on Sunday, February 12, 2017.
Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins

Pitcher Volquez signs with the Marlins

Right-hander Edinson Volquez has finalized a $22 million, two-year contract with the Miami Marlins after passing his physical. A news conference was scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Marlins Park to discuss the agreement reached earlier this week.

Sports Videos