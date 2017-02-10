Potential Marlins buyer may be a Kushner, after all, report says

So, it turns out that it may, in fact, be a member of the Trump-connected Kushner family who is interested in buying the Miami Marlins, just not Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law Charles Kushner, as originally reported.
According to the New York Times, it is Joshua Kushner, Ivanka’s brother-in-law, who has been pursuing the Marlins “for several months.” Joshua is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and close advisor.
Joshua, a venture capitalist who invested in Instagram and is very involved in the family’s real estate dealings, and his brother-in-law Joseph Meyer are said to have proposed a complicated financial package for the Marlins that would include other partners. According to the Times, the Marlins negotiations do not involve Jared or his father, Charles, who served a prison sentence for tax evasion, illegal campaign donations and witness tampering.
Jared and Joshua have been connected to baseball before. They bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012.
Forbes reported on Thursday that the team had a “handshake agreement” to sell the team for about $1.6 billion. Charles Kushner’s name surfaced as the team’s possible buyer in an ESPN report. But sources told the Miami Herald that Kushner is not involved, and Major League Baseball also denied any dealings with Charles Kushner.
“Under Major League Baseball rules, the Commissioner’s Office must be informed of any conversation about a potential sale,” the league said in the statement. “The Commissioner’s Office has not heard directly or indirectly of any conversation involving Charles Kushner.”
Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria donated $125,000 to the Trump presidential campaign last year.
Comments