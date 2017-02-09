Report: Marlins have ‘handshake agreement’ to sell team

The Miami Marlins brass talk about the death of Jose Fernandez, Martin Prado's extension and the departures of Barry Bonds and Lenny Harris among other things at their end-of-year press conference on Wed., Oct. 5, 2016.
The Dan Patrick Show welcomed Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly to the show. Mattingly talks about how he thought José Fernández had tremendous stuff and could gear it up to 100 MPH if needed. Tuesday Sept. 27, 2016.
The Dan Patrick Show welcomed Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly to the show. Mattingly touches on his emotions and how the team and the organization are handling the tragic loss of Jose Fernandez. Tuesday Sept. 27, 2016.