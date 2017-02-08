Chow time! Humbled radio host will eat crow -- literally -- to make good on baseball boast

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water Pause

1:12 Hundreds protest President Trump's immigration policy at mosque

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

0:07 Watch this dunk from a one-armed 8th grade basketball stand-out

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

0:32 Police spokeswoman gives update on child left in car in Pinecrest

1:13 Dion Waiters wants Heat to 'keep working' through winning streak

1:18 Heritage OL Kai-Leon Herbert picks Miami Hurricane

0:47 Aquinas' Michael Harley picks Miami Hurricanes