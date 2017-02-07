Baseball time: Miami Marlins and Miami Hurricanes both have fan fests this weekend.

Football is over, but baseball is back.
The Miami Marlins and Miami Hurricanes each have their fan fests this weekend, with the Marlins making theirs a two-day event.
Fans of both teams can start the day Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Marlins Park, then head over to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables for the Hurricanes' celebration from 4 p.m. into the night.
The Hurricanes’ celebration includes the annual alumni game at 6 p.m.
The Marlins FanFest continues from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Both events are free and open to the public, and will have team autograph sessions as well as interactive games for children.
Parking, however, costs $5 for the Marlins event.
Marlins FanFest
When: From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 33125.
What: Autographs, season-ticket seat selections, live music, food trucks, kids’ games, memorabilia show.
Entry: Free (but parking is $5)
Hurricanes Fan Fest and Alumni Game
When: From 4 p.m. into the night.
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, the corner of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and San Amaro Drive, Coral Gables.
What: Player autographs from 4-5 p.m, season-ticket sales, Mark Light shakes, kids’ games, annual alumni game at 6 p.m.
Entry: Free.
