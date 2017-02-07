Miami Marlins

February 7, 2017

Baseball time: Miami Marlins and Miami Hurricanes both have fan fests this weekend.

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

Football is over, but baseball is back.

The Miami Marlins and Miami Hurricanes each have their fan fests this weekend, with the Marlins making theirs a two-day event.

Fans of both teams can start the day Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Marlins Park, then head over to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables for the Hurricanes' celebration from 4 p.m. into the night.

The Hurricanes’ celebration includes the annual alumni game at 6 p.m.

The Marlins FanFest continues from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Both events are free and open to the public, and will have team autograph sessions as well as interactive games for children.

Parking, however, costs $5 for the Marlins event.

Marlins FanFest

When: From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 33125.

What: Autographs, season-ticket seat selections, live music, food trucks, kids’ games, memorabilia show.

Entry: Free (but parking is $5)

Hurricanes Fan Fest and Alumni Game

When: From 4 p.m. into the night.

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, the corner of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and San Amaro Drive, Coral Gables.

What: Player autographs from 4-5 p.m, season-ticket sales, Mark Light shakes, kids’ games, annual alumni game at 6 p.m.

Entry: Free.

Miami Marlins

