Miami Marlins avoid salary arbitration with all but David Phelps

A.J. Ramos, Tom Koehler, Marcell Ozuna, Adeiny Hechavarria and Derek Dietrick know what they’ll be making next season.
Not so pitcher David Phelps, who will likely have his salary determined by an independent arbitrator.
Phelps was the only one of the Marlins’ six arbitration-eligible players not to reach agreement on a 2017 salary before Friday’s 1 p.m. deadline. Because the Marlins have a “file and trial” policy, it means they’ll likely head to a hearing with Phelps before spring training to figure out what he’ll make.
The others all reached agreement with the Marlins, thus avoiding an arbitration hearing.
Ramos, the Marlins’ closer last season, will make $6.55 million. He’ll also earn a $25,000 bonus if he makes the All-Star team for a second straight season. Koehler, a workhorse in the Marlins’ rotation, will get $5.75 million. Ozuna, who started last year’s All-Star Game, will make $3.5 million. Hechavarria, the team’s shortstop, agreed to $4.35 million. Dietrich, a backup infielder, will get $1.7 million.
