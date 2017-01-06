Photo gallery: Dolphins practice | Fri., Jan. 6, 2017

Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry catches a pass at practice, Jan. 6, 2016, as they prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday in the wild card round of the NFL Playoffs.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi at practice, Jan. 6, 2016, as they prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday in the wild card round of the NFL Playoffs.
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi dances as he warms up at practice, Jan. 6, 2016, as they prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday in the wild card round of the NFL Playoffs.
Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso 47, during a drill at practice, Jan. 5, 2016, as they prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday in the wild card round of the NFL Playoffs.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore throws the ball as injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill watches at practice, Jan. 6, 2016, as they prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday in the wild card round of the NFL Playoffs.
Miami Dolphins Matt Moore throws the ball at practice, Jan. 6, 2016, as they prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday in the wild card round of the NFL Playoffs.
Ryan Tannehill watches as quarterbacks Matt Moore and T.J. Yates practice on Friday. Tannehill, who is recovering from a knee injury, was cleared to be at practice but will not be available to play Sunday against the Steelers
CHARLES TRAINOR JR.
