Jose Fernandez honored in emotional award show tribute

There were many sports celebrities and entertaining moments during Sunday night’s broadcast of the Premios Univision Deportes, a Spanish-language sports award show like the ESPYs, but the most poignant was the three-minute tribute to former Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died in a violent boating accident on Sept. 25.
The memorial included a montage of Fernandez, emotional clips of baseball players’ and fans’ reaction to his death, and a stirring musical performance by Cuban singer Lena. Fernandez’s mother Maritza, and his pregnant girlfriend Maria Arias wept in the audience during the tribute.
The show was hosted by TV star Julian Gil and Mexican coaching legend Miguel Herrera. Among the athletes nominated for awards were Miami’s Olympic gold medalist tennis champion Monica Puig, Team USA gymnast Laurie Hernandez, boxer Manny Pacuiao, and soccer stars Lionel Messi, Giovani dos Santos and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.
