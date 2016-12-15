Reports: Marlins reliever Mike Dunn to sign with Rockies

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

4:03 Pitbull's ‘Sexy Beaches’ video

1:19 See inside a FedEx shipping facility

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars story

1:35 La La Land

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill

0:48 Tampa deputy saves unresponsive baby

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies