Reports: Marlins reliever Mike Dunn to sign with Rockies

After six seasons as a valued member of their bullpen, Mike Dunn said goodbye to the Marlins on Thursday.
According to a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the 31-year old lefty reliever has reached an agreement on a three-year, $19 million contract with the Colorado Rockies.
Dunn is the Marlins all-time leader in pitching appearances taking the mound 405 times during his six seasons with the club and compiling a 26-25 record with a 3.59 ERA during that span. For his career, Dunn is 28-25 with a 3.54 ERA in eight seasons (434 appearances).
Dunn posted on his Twitter account Thursday morning: "I want to Thank the Marlins organization and fans for the last 6 years. Been through a lot together. #GodBless."
Dunn was drafted by the Yankees in 2004 and made his major-league debut in 2009 later pitching for the Braves in 2010. He joined the Marlins in 2011 and became a durable member of the team’s late-inning relief.
Dunn did not start this past season until June 1 due to a forearm strain suffered during spring training. He finished the 2016 campaign with a 6-1 record and a 3.40 ERA in 51 appearances (42 1/3 innings).
The Rockies hope the addition of Dunn will improve a bullpen that finished with a 5.13 ERA, which ranked worst in the majors.
