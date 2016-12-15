Miami Marlins

December 15, 2016 8:13 AM

Giancarlo Stanton destroys tire with sledgehammer

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

Marlins opponents might be quaking in their cleats after watching a workout video Giancarlo Stanton posted on his InstaGram account this week.

In the video, the Marlins slugger is shown displaying his powerful swing by beating a giant tire with a sledgehammer over and over again.

The Home Run Derby champion had some of the longest home runs on record last season, including a 463-footer against the Mets, and his maniacal off-season weight room training is a big reason.

According to a story on workout website stack.com, Stanton also strengthens his legs and hips running up sand hills in California wearing a weighted vest. And he stays flexible with yoga.

