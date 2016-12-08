Marlins lose out on Chapman, still battling for Jansen

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. -- The Marlins have failed in their bid to sign Aroldis Chapman. But they’re still in the picture for Kenley Jansen.
Chapman agreed to terms with the New York Yankees late Wednesday on a five-year deal worth $86 million, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.
But they still have a five-year offer on the table for Jansen that is worth more than $80 million, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports. The Marlins would also have to give up next year’s first-round pick (14th overall) if they sign Jansen.
Chapman told Marly Rivera of ESPN that the Marlins were the runner-up to the Yankees in his decision.
“I love the (Yankees) organization,” Chapman told Rivera. “They welcomed me with open arms and that’s why I decided to go back.”
The Marlins also made a five-year offer to Chapman, Rosenthal reported.
The Marlins have made it no secret that they wish to upgrade the back end of their bullpen with an elite closer, and owner Jeffrey Loria has given his front office the green light to spend whatever is necessary to land either.
Manager Don Mattingly told reporters earlier Wednesday that he had spoken with Jansen, whom he had managed with the Dodgers, in order to gauge his interest in coming to Miami.
Comments