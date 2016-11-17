Former Marlins manager Mike Redmond hired by Rockies as bench coach

The Colorado Rockies have hired former Marlins manager Mike Redmond to be their bench coach.
Redmond, who managed the Marlins from 2013-15, was hand-picked for the job by new Rockies manager Bud Black.
“I’ve known Buddy Black for quite a while and I’m really excited for this chance to work with him,” Redmond told the Denver Post. “I think this is a good fit, him being a former pitcher and me being a former catcher.”
Redmond, who was a backup catcher on the Marlins team that won the 2003 World Series, took over as the team’s manager following the 2012 season after Ozzie Guillen was fired. The Marlins went 155-207 under Redmond before he was fired in May of 2015.
