Would you root for this team? Go, Baby Cakes!

There are the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Akron Rubberducks, Vermont Lake Monsters and Hartford Yard Goats.
But just when you thought all the cute, clever and wacky minor-league baseball team names had been taken, the folks in New Orleans dreamed up a doozy.
Baby Cakes.
That’s right. Triple A New Orleans -- the Miami Marlins’ top minor-league affiliate -- abandoned ‘Zephyrs’ in favor of ‘Baby Cakes.’ The name was chosen from seven finalists submitted by fans.
“Our goal was to give the give the baseball fans of New Orleans a team and identity they can call their own,” said team president Lou Schweichheimer at Tuesday’s name unveiling. “We are proud to proclaim 2017 the ‘Year of the Baby Cake.’”
In keeping with the city’s Mardi Gras tradition, the new logo features a baby wearing a crown while swinging a bat and emerging from a king cake. The team’s new colors: purple, green and gold.
But wait. Team officials didn’t stop there. They pledged that every baby born in Louisiana in 2017 would receive a lifetime pass to the team’s games and one lucky baby born in the state next year would receive 4-year tuition to a Louisiana college of their choice after they turn 18.
“We are instituting ‘Baby Cake Nation,’” Schwechheimer said.
New Orleans isn’t the first Marlins’ affiliate to rename itself. The organization’s Double A team in Jacksonville announced recently that it was changing names, from Suns to Jumbo Shrimp.
