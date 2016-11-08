‘Colossal failure’ to rejoin Miami Marlins

Fredi Gonzalez is back in the Marlins’ good graces.
Gonzalez, who owner Jeffrey Loria once called a “colossal failure” not long after firing him, will become the team’s new third-base coach, according to Miami Herald sources.
Gonzalez, who was born in Cuba and attended Miami-Dade’s Southridge High School, managed the Marlins from 2007-2010, compiling a record of 276-279. He guided the Marlins to their last winning season in 2009. But he was given his pink slip the following season.
The anticipated reunion comes six months after Gonzalez was let go by the Atlanta Braves, where he went 434-413 as their manager.
Relations weren’t so rosy in 2012 when Gonzalez told the Herald that Loria was hard to please.
“There’s not a manager dead or alive that Jeffrey Loria thinks is good enough,” Gonzalez said then. “Not Connie Mack, not anyone.”
Incensed, Loria shot back.
“I’m a little surprised because it’s classless -- and you can quote me -- especially because he was with us for five years and he was a colossal failure,” Loria told reporters in 2012.
Clearly, relations have smoothed to the point that the Marlins have decided to bring Gonzalez back to work under manager Don Mattingly.
The Marlins are also expected to name a new hitting coach to replace Barry Bonds, as well as a new bullpen coach.
