Giancarlo Stanton takes a dip in the Dead Sea

You never know where you might find globetrotter Giancarlo Stanton after the baseball season.
One day he’s in Brazil, painting a mural to honor teammate Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident in late September. The next he might be.....floating in the salty waters of the Dead Sea?
Well, of course.
Stanton, who turned 27 on Tuesday, kicked off his birthday festivities Monday by taking a dip in the Dead Sea. And one of the mightiest sluggers in the majors appeared mighty relaxed, reading a newspaper while lounging in the warm waters with a mud facial.
Wrote Stanton in his Instagram caption: “Float like a butterfly, sting like this salty ass water in my eyes.”
The Miami Marlins are probably hoping all the R&R does Stanton some good. Stanton, whose $325 million contract is the richest in the history of North American professional sports, suffered through a mostly miserable 2016 season in which he went through a prolonged slump before suffering a groin injury late in the season. Stanton won the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game, but that was the highlight of his season.
Comments