Marlins’ Jose Fernandez named NL Comeback Player of the Year

Jose Fernandez was named the National League’s Comeback Player of the Year, becoming the first player to receive the honor posthumously.
The Marlins pitcher, who died in a boating accident in late September, was chosen in a vote of 177 National League players.
The vote, which was conducted by The Sporting News, took place in September, with many votes submitted before Fernandez’s death. Fernandez received 70 votes, easily outdistancing runner-up Tanner Roark, the Washington Nationals pitcher who received 27 votes.
Fernandez, in his first full season since returning from Tommy John surgery, went 16-8 with a 2.86 ERA and led the league with an average of 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
Fernandez became the third Marlins pitcher to win the award, joining Darren Daulton (1997) and Casey McGehee (2014).
