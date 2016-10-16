Photo gallery: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins | Sun., Oct. 16, 2016

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) celebrates the team’s win as the Miami Dolphins defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Zach Lebitz, 8, shows his support for the Dolphins as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi celebrates as he leaves the field after the Fins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) celebrates with Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) as the Miami Dolphins defeat the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) is all smiles after running over 200 yards as the Miami Dolphins defeat the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi yells to the fans after he returned a kick-off return for a toucdown as the Fins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com