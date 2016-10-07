Barry Bonds bows out of Miami with a classy parting note.

Barry Bonds didn’t take a swing at the Marlins on his way out of Miami.
Just the opposite.
Bonds, who was let go by the Marlins after just one season as their hitting coach, thanked the organization in a parting note he posted on his personal blog.
“Working with the Marlins this past season has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my baseball career,” Bonds wrote. “I am grateful and humbled that Jeffrey Loria and the Marlins gave me the opportunity to be a part of their organization.”
Even though Bonds had no prior coaching experience, the Marlins took a shot by hiring the Majors’ all-time home run king before the 2016 season. But the Marlins improved only marginally offensively, and Bonds was let go earlier in the week.
“Though my contract was only for one year, I enjoyed sharing my hitting knowledge and other aspects of the game with such a talented group of players,” Bonds wrote. “I am proud of the their development and accomplishments over the course of the season and hope they will be able to continue to build off their hard work as they head into next year. I look forward to what the future holds for me — but I do know that baseball is and always will be in my blood.”
