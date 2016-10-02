Photo gallery: Marlins at Nationals | Sun., Oct. 2, 2016

Washington Nationals' Stephen Drew (10) tags out Miami Marlins' Martin Prado (14), who was attempting to steal third during the first inning at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Washington. Umpire Jeff Kellogg, left, makes the call.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Miami Marlins' Tomas Telis, right, celebrates with teammate Ichiro Suzuki, left, from Japan, after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Miami Marlins Ichiro Suzuki, from Japan, connects for a single off Washington Nationals Max Scherzer during the fifth inning at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Washington. Behind the plate is Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Tom Koehler delivers against the Washington Nationals during the first inning, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon sits in the dugout in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Washington. Hendon was not in Sunday's lineup .
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman hits a foul ball off his bat against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Washington Nationals' Danny Espinosa. left, scores against Miami Marlins catcher Tomas Telis on a hit by Max Scherzer during the second inning at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Washington Nationals' Danny Espinosa drops his bat as he watches his two-run home run against the Miami Marlins clear the fence during the fifth inning at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman flips the ball to teammate Max Scherzer in a failed attempted to get Miami Marlins Dee Gordon out at first during the third inning at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Miami Marlins' Destin Hood crosses home after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Nationals Park, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP