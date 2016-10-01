Photo gallery: Marlins at Nationals | Sat., Oct. 1, 2016

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen, of Taiwan, delivers a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, left, tags out Washington Nationals' Danny Espinosa on a run down trying to steal second during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Washington. The Nationals won 2-1.
Nick Wass
AP
Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki, of Japan, runs towards first as he grounds out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Washington. The Nationals won 2-1.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Mark Melancon, right, hugs catcher Pedro Severino, left, after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Washington. The Nationals won 2-1.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Nationals' Michael Taylor, right, steals second as Miami Marlins second baseman Miguel Rojas, left, is late with the tag during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Nationals' Trea Turner slides home to score a run on a single by Bryce Harper during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen, of Taiwan, delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Tanner Roark delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP