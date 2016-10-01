Photo gallery: Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals | Fri., Sept. 30, 2016

A sign on the scoreboard announces that a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins will be delayed due to weather, Fri., Sept. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
A No. 16 jersey hangs in tribute to the late Jose Fernandez, of the Miami Marlins, in the dugout before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Marlins, Fri., Sept. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Nationals' Gio Gonzalez hangs a No. 16 jersey in tribute to the late Jose Fernandez, of the Miami Marlins, in the dugout before a baseball game between the teams Fri., Sept. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Andrew Cashner delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Fri., Sept. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
A video board pays tribute to the late Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Marlins, Fri., Sept. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Nationals starting pitcher A.J. Cole delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Fri., Sept. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Miami Marlins' Justin Bour (41) singles in a run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Fri., Sept. 30, 2016, in Washington. Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton, bottom, left, and home plate umpire Brian O'Nora, bottom right, look on.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper slides on the field after he caught a fly ball by Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto for an out during the third inning of a baseball game, Fri., Sept. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
A No. 16 is displayed on the pitcher's mound in tribute of the late Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez during the third inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Marlins, Fri., Sept. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Nationals' Trea Turner, right, slides toward third for a triple during the third inning of a baseball game as Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado (14) awaits the ball, Fri., Sept. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP