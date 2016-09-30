Jose Fernandez’s stolen high school jersey returned

Jose Fernandez’s stolen high school jersey has been returned.
According to the AP, a jersey once worn by Fernandez at Tampa’s Alonso High School was stolen after a candlelight vigil at the school on Wednesday night.
Jose Fernandez jersey taken during vigil at Alonso HS for the late pitcher has been returned https://t.co/lmbN6Uay3J pic.twitter.com/8NExjcVtVb— Bay News 9 (@BN9) September 30, 2016
On Friday, the Hillsborough County Public Schools released the news that the jersey was left in an envelope with the words “Jose’s jersey” written on it outside the ticket booth at Alonso’s football stadium.
Fernandez led the Alonso Ravens to a state title as a senior in 2011 before being a first round pick of the Marlins.
The 24-year-old ace died in a boating accident of Miami Beach early Sunday morning.
