Photo gallery: Jose Fernandez memorial service | Thu., Sept. 29, 2016

Family and friends carry the casket of Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández, after a memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday
Singer Marc Anthony, center, hugs Alexander Delgado, singer from Gente de Zona, after the memorial service for Jose Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday, September 29, 2016 in Miami.
Family & friends carry the casket of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, after a memorial service for Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday.
Maritza Fernandez, the mother of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, center, and Olga Fernandez, his grandmother, left, after a memorial service for Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday.
Maritza Fernandez, the mother of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, right, Olga Fernandez, his grandmother, center, and Ramon Jimenez, who helped raise him after a memorial service for Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday.
Singer Marc Anthony, left, and Miami Marlins team president David Samson before the memorial service for Jose Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday, September 29, 2016 in Miami.
Singer Marc Anthony, center, and Miami Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, left, after the memorial service for Jose Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday, September 29, 2016 in Miami.
Maritza Fernandez, the mother of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, center, and Olga Fernandez, his grandmother, right, before a memorial service for Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday, September 29, 2016 in Miami.
Miami Marlins Special Assistant to the President Tony Perez with his wife Pituka before a memorial service for Jose Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday, September 29, 2016 in Miami.
Family and friends carry the casket of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, before the memorial service for Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday.
Olga Fernandez, next to her grandson’s casket Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, after a memorial service for Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday.
The Rev. Jose Alvarez, hugs Maritza Fernández, the mother of Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández, right, and Olga Fernández, his grandmother, left, after the memorial service for Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday
Singer Marc Anthony, center, and Miami Marlins team president David Samson after the memorial service for Jose Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday, September 29, 2016 in Miami.
Maritza Fernandez, mother of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, right, Olga Fernandez, his grandmother, center, and Ramon Jimenez, who helped raise him after a memorial service for Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday.
Maritza Fernandez, mother of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, center, and Olga Fernandez, his grandmother, right, after a memorial service for Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday.
Miami Marlins Spanish language radio announcer Rafael ''Felo'' Ramirez before a memorial service for Jose Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday, September 29, 2016 in Miami.
Ramon Jimenez, who helped raise Jose Fernandez, after a memorial service for Jose Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday, September 29, 2016 in Miami.
Maritza Fernandez, the mother of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, left, and Maria Arias, Jose Fernandez’s girlfriend, right, after a memorial service for Fernandez at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Thursday, September 29, 2016 in Miami.
Martin Prado of the Miami Marlins speaks at Jose Fernandez’s memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Mourners remember Jose Fernandez at a memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Mourners remember Jose Fernandez at a memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly speaks at Jose Fernandez’s memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria speaks at Jose Fernandez’s memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Mourners remember Jose Fernandez at a memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Jose Fernandez’s grandmother, Olga, at a memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball, attends Jose Fernandez’s memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Maria Arias, girlfriend of Jose Fernandez, attends the memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Scott Boras, Jose Fernandez’s agent, speaks at the memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Marcell Ozuna of the Miami Marlins speaks at Jose Fernandez’s memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Mourners remember Jose Fernandez at a memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Mourners remember Jose Fernandez at a memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Jose Fernandez’s grandmother, Olga, at a memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
