President of the Miami Marlins, David Samson, center, speaks during a press conference as distraught president of baseball operations, Michael Hill, left, and team manager, Don Mattingly, right, and players mourn at the news of pitcher Jose Fernandez's death. The Marlins held a press conference after the announcement of the death of their star pitcher due to early morning boat accident at Government Cut on Miami Beach, Sunday, September 25, 2016.