How to deal with the Jose Fernandez procession traffic

Wednesday’s funeral procession and public viewing for Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez could halt traffic at the peak of school dismissal through afternoon rush hour. The team didn’t release an exact route for the procession, but those wanting to avoid a super snarl should avoid these areas at these times.
From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., a square with boundaries at Northwest Seventh Street, Flagler Street, Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 17th Avenue: This is the Marlins Park area. Though the Marlins told fans to arrive at the west plaza at 2 p.m. for a procession starting at 2:16 p.m., expect fans to arrive early. Parking lots — not the parking garage, the surface lots — will be open. After the procession leaves, fan departure might get clogged around the corner of Northwest Seventh Street and 12th Avenue by SLAM Charter School’s day ending.
From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., an area with boundaries at U.S. 1, Northwest 17th Avenue, Northwest 12th Avenue and Flagler Street: This is Coconut Grove. The procession will be rolling toward Ermita de la Caridad, 3609 S. Miami Ave., for a blessing that’s limited to family and friends.
From 3:30 p.m. to midnight, Westchester: This is the area around St. Brendan Catholic Church, 8725 SW 32nd Ave., site of the 5. to 11 p.m. public viewing. This area is busy on weekdays, with St. Brendan High School, St. Brendan Elementary School, Columbus High School and Banyan Elementary School in the area. The procession and viewing will crowd the area even more.
