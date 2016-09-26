Jose Fernandez’s other passion was a life on the water

A quick stroll through the Instagram account of Jose Fernandez shows a passion for life on the water, multiple pictures and videos showing Fernandez and his pals reeling in fish off the coast of Florida and the Bahamas.
Fernandez, 24, was killed Sunday morning when the boat he and two friends were on struck the north jetty at Government Cut off Miami Beach.
Many of the pictures Fernandez posted on social media sites revolved around life on the water and the friends he went enjoyed spending time fishing with.
Nicknamed “J’s Crew,” a good number of pictures and videos posted are of Fernandez and his pals catching tuna and the like.
Other photos from the water include shots of the Miami skyline or time relaxing.
Posting under the “jofez16” certified account, Fernandez’s last pic was posted on Sept. 23 of he and some friends hanging out at what appears to be the Clevelander at Marlins Park.
Of the fishing photos, one has Fernandez holding a pair of Yelloweye Rockfish with the caption “great lunch today!”
Another photo taken in May shows Fernandez holding a large dolphin with the caption “how is your day going?”
Fernandez grew up in communist Cuba, and made four attempts to flee the island — he was jailed after one attempt — before finally making it to the United States and settling in Tampa, where he attended Alonso High School.
Earlier this summer, Fernandez posted a picture of he and a few friends aboard a makeshift raft they apparently found drifting in the Atlantic.
“Ran into this Cuban Raft!,” Fernandez wrote. “Brings back crazy memories.”
