Photo gallery: Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins | Wed., Sept. 21, 2016

Washington Nationals' Wilson Ramos (40) slides safely into home plate as Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto is late on the tag in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Ramos scored on a sacrifice fly by Danny Espinosa, Wed., Sept. 21, 2016, in Miami. The Nationals won 8-3.
Alan Diaz
AP
Miami Marlins' Tom Koehler pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game, Wed., Sept. 21, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game, Wed., Sept. 21, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna catches a fly ball by Washington Nationals' Trea Turner in the first inning of a baseball game, Wed., Sept. 21, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Miami Marlins' Martin Prado follows through on a base hit against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game, Wed., Sept. 21, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman follows through on his three-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wed., Sept. 21, 2016, in Miami. Anthony Rendon and Stephen Drew scored on the home run.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer pitches against the Miami Marlins in the third inning of a baseball game, Wed., Sept. 21, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman (11) is congratulated by Anthony Rendon (6) and Stephen Drew (10) after Zimmerman hit a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wed., Sept. 21, 2016, in Miami. Rendon and Drew scored on the home run.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman, right, prepares to round third base after batting a three-run home run against Miami Marlins' Tom Koehler (34) in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wed., Sept. 21, 2016, in Miami. Anthony Rendon and Stephen Drew scored on the home run.
Alan Diaz
AP