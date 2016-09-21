Marlins loss to Nationals will leave fowl taste in mouth of Miami sports talk radio host

The Marlins left a fowl taste in the mouth of one Miami sports talk radio show host. They weren’t a pleasant sight to look at either, causing the boo birds to come out in an error-filled 8-3 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.
From it all, Brendan Tobin of 790 The Ticket was left eating crow.
Literally.
Tobin said on his Aug. 4 show that if Christian Yelich hit 20 home runs this season, he would chow down on crow.
Yelich hit his 20th on Wednesday, a solo shot to right.
“I’m a man of my word,” Tobin told the Miami Herald recently. “I’m not running from it. I’m going to sit down, tuck a napkin under my shirt and eat every single piece.”
Yelich’s homer was one of the few highlights for the Marlins on Wednesday.
Otherwise, they were a mess.
There was a botched pickoff attempt. There was a muffed scoop. There was an awful flip toss.
And there was one very bad pitch.
The combination of bad baseball and Nationals starter Max Scherzer doomed them.
“It’s not something you want to do with Max out there,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.
It all started in the third when Danny Espinosa reached on a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a Scherzer bunt. Marlins starter Tom Koehler went for a pickoff, but his throw bounced into center. Yelich reached down to get the ball but — whoops — it went underneath his glove and Espinosa scored on the two-error play.
In the fourth, Koehler hung a curve that Ryan Zimmerman launched for a three-run homer, and with Scherzer cruising the game was essentially over.
“You can’t really afford giving Max a 4-0 lead,” Koehler said. “More times than not, he gets four runs like that, he’s not going to give them back.”
But the follies didn’t stop there for the Marlins.
In the fifth, Adeiny Hechavarria’s flip toss to Dee Gordon on a routine force play sailed a good four feet over the second baseman’s head, and that runner went home two batters later on a Jayson Werth single.
Trea Turner walloped a homer off the scoreboard in left in the seventh, and it was 6-0.
The Marlins got three runs back in their half of the seventh on Yelich’s solo shot, giving him a career-high 20 homers. Derek Dietrich added a pinch-hit, two-run shot that cut the deficit to 6-3.
“It’s one of the first true pull homers we’ve seen from him,” Mattingly said. “I think it’s only going to get better. I think getting those benchmarks are, in a sense, important.”
But Fernando Rodney’s struggles continued in the eighth when he gave up a pair of runs, prompting boos from the crowd.
As for Tobin, well, it should be a meal he’ll never forget.
Asked if the crow would be breaded or unbreaded, Tobin replied on Twitter: “I feel like breaded is the soft way out. If I’m going down, I’m going down right.”
