Marlins ‘muscle and hustle’ their way past division-leading Nationals

5:32 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 7-5 win against the Braves Pause

5:04 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 7-5 win over the Braves

2:12 Don Mattingly Discusses Marlins' 6-0 win over Phlllies

2:08 Don Mattingly Discusses the return of Giancarlo Stanton

4:01 Don Mattingly discusses Marlins 6-2 loss to the Phillies

1:52 Mattingly said missed call by umps might have cost Marlins the game (Pt. 2)

2:58 Mattingly said blown call in 1st "changed game" in 6-2 loss to Indians (Pt. 1)

1:58 Jeff Francoeur says he's excited about joining Marlins

2:42 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 3-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday

4:56 Don Mattingly talks about Marlins' 3-1 win over the Pirates