Photo gallery: Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins | Mon., Sept. 19, 2016

Miami Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria catches a pop-up fly by Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon in the first inning of a baseball game, Mon., Sept. 19, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Nationals' A.J. Cole pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game, Mon., Sept. 19, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Miami Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game, Mon., Sept. 19, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Miami Marlins' Christian Yelich heads to the bases after hitting the ball against the Washington Nationals in the third inning of a baseball game, Mon., Sept. 19, 2016, in Miami. Marcell Ozuna scored on Yelich's double.
Alan Diaz
AP
Miami Marlins' Marcell Ozuna (13) is congratulated by teammate Giancarlo Stanton, left, as Ozuna scores on a double by Christian Yelich in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Mon., Sept. 19, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Nationals' A.J. Cole wipes his face after a double by Miami Marlins' Christian Yelich in the third inning of a baseball game, Mon., Sept. 19, 2016, in Miami. Marcell Ozuna scored on the double.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman follows through on a base hit against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Mon., Sept. 19, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Nationals' Danny Espinosa follows through on a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Mon., Sept. 19, 2016, in Miami. Ryan Zimmerman and Chris Heisey scored on the home run.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Nationals' Chris Heisey heads to first base after hitting a base hit against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Mon., Sept. 19, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP