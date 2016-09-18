Photo gallery: Marlins at Phillies | Sun., Sept. 18, 2016

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Alec Asher throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Andrew Cashner throws in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Tommy Joseph follows through on an RBI-single on Miami Marlins starting pitcher Andrew Cashner in the first inning, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Philadelphia. Roman Quinn scored. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera, left, is congratulated by teammate Maikel Franco (7) after hitting a home run off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Andrew Cashner in the third inning, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon (9) is tagged out at first on a run down by Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Alec Asher (49) in the third inning, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado gestures to umpire Dale Scott after striking out in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Philadelphia. Prado was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez (16) tosses the ball to first on a base hit bunt by Miami Marlins' Andrew Cashner in the third inning, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Miami Marlins' Martin Prado shouts and throws his bat after striking out in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Philadelphia. Prado was ejected from the game by umpire Dale Scott after the play. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
