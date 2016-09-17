Photo gallery: Marlins at Phillies | Sat., Sept. 17, 2016

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson wips his brow before throwing his final pitch in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson (58) is embraced by catcher A.J. Ellis (34) after they defeated the Miami Marlins in a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Maikel Franco follows through on an RBI-single in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. Roman Quinn scored.
Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn, back, is safe at first before Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, front, can make the tag in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Tommy Joseph (19) is out at second as Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon (9) throws to first on an RBI by Maikel Franco in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. Roman Quinn scored.
Philadelphia Phillies' Freddy Galvis oses his helmet as he runs past third to score on a three-run double by A.J. Ellis in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki bunts on a pitch by Philadelphia Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Tommy Joseph, center, cheers Freddy Galvis (13) after they cored on a three-run double by A.J. Ellis in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. Marlins pitcher Jose Urena, right, walks back to the mound.
Philadelphia Phillies' Freddy Galvis (13) scores on a three-run double by A.J. Ellis in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' A.J. Ellis hits a three-run double off Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. Tommy Joseph, Maikel Franco and Freddy Galvis scored.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson (58) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Philadelphia.
