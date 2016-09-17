Photo gallery: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies | Fri., Sept. 16, 2016

Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon, left, steals second base as Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis reaches for the throw during the eighth inning of a baseball game Fri., Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 4-3 in 13 innings.
Matt Slocum
AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Jimmy Paredes (41) celebrates with teammates after Paredes' game-winning RBI-single during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Fri., Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 4-3.
Matt Slocum
AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Jimmy Paredes (41) celebrates with teammates after Paredes' game-winning RBI-single during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Fri., Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 4-3.
Matt Slocum
AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Jimmy Paredes, center, is doused by Andres Blanco, left, and Freddy Galvis after Paredes drove in the game-winning run during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Fri., Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 4-3.
Matt Slocum
AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Jimmy Paredes celebrates after driving in the winning run against Miami Marlins relief pitcher A.J. Ramos during the 13th inning of a baseball game, Fri., Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 4-3.
Matt Slocum
AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Jimmy Paredes, center, celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Fri., Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 4-3.
Matt Slocum
AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Adam Morgan pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Fri., Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez, left, throws to first after forcing out Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon (9) at second during the third inning of a baseball game, Fri., Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Adam Morgan pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Fri., Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP
Miami Marlins' Tom Koehler pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Fri., Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Tom Koehler fields a ground-out by Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera during the second inning of a baseball game, Fri., Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP