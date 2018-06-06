Cuban pitcher dies in the Dominican Republic under suspicious circumstances

Former Metropolitanos pitcher Angel Argüelles Barnet died on Sunday in the Dominican Republic under circumstances that authorities are still investigating.
Argüelles, 32, died in the intensive care unit of the Antonio Musa Hospital in San Pedro de Macorís from gunshot wounds. Doctors had been trying to save him since Friday, when he arrived at the facility.
The Cuban was wounded by police officers when he allegedly tried to escape with four more people from the Correction and Rehabilitation Center located in that same city.
"I have a vague memory of him, only that he was very tall," said Enrique Díaz, who played with the Metropolitanos and Industriales in the Cuban capital. "He played very little. I am very sorry for what happened, and I send my condolences to the family.''
A couple of videos have circulated in social media that contain strong images that show security agents shooting at Argüelles when he was on the ground and then while dragging his body.
The Dominican authorities arrested several of the agents while conducting the investigation into the death.
Argüelles left Cuba, like dozens of his compatriots, in 2009 with the idea of playing professional baseball. However, that illusion of the Major Leagues faded and the next news about Argüelles was his arrest in 2014, when officers of the Dominican Navy captured him along with 11 other Cubans in an attempt to reach the coast of Puerto Rico.
