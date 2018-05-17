This American League team did something they haven't done in almost a decade.

Saddled in the American League East with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox — teams with the two-best records in baseball this season — the Tampa Bay Rays have hovered around .500 since going on an eight-game winning streak in April to erase a horrid 3-12 start.
And on Wednesday, the Rays accomplished something they haven't done in nearly 10 years.
Tampa Bay swept Kansas City for the first time since 2009.
OK, the Royals aren't exactly a behemoth.
The Rays scraped by with two one-run victories in the three-game series against one of MLB's worst teams this year.
Kansas City is 13-30, and the series sweep came right after Tampa Bay lost five of six games, including three of four to the Baltimore Orioles, who are 13-29.
However, the way the Rays won each game in the Kansas City series was indicative of how manager Kevin Cash saw the team playing when they broke camp, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
"Pitching well; playing really, really good defense and sprinkling some timely hitting," Cash told the Tampa Bay Times.
Comments