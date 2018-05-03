John Harper: It's time for the Mets to part ways with Matt Harvey

Let's be honest, the only reason Matt Harvey is still a Met is that Jeff Wilpon can't bear the thought of releasing the former star pitcher and then seeing him come back to life across town as a Yankee.
What else could it be at this point?
I can't imagine Sandy Alderson cares about such a possibility, that's for sure.
Indeed, the GM couldn't have made his Harvey fatigue any clearer than he did a couple of days ago, choosing not only to address a gossip column item, which was a rarity in itself, but essentially saying he wasn't upset his pitcher reportedly partied in Los Angeles during the Mets' series in San Diego, simply because he expects such behavior.
We all know Alderson enjoys flashing his dry wit, but that was quite a zinger.
So if the relationship between the front office and player has sunk to that level, after years of Harvey's various shenanigans, then why are the Mets keeping him and all the unnecessary drama around anymore?
It's not for his pitching, obviously.
Harvey had another awful relief outing on Thursday, giving up three hits, including a home run, three walks, and five runs in the seventh inning to turn an already-lopsided score into a complete blowout 11-0 loss to the Braves.
And, yes, I realize the Mets have much more significant problems than Harvey at the moment, as they've come crashing down from their 11-1 start, seemingly leaking oil in every phase of their game.
But that's partly the point here. Mickey Callaway spent more time answering questions about Harvey after Thursday's game than anyone or anything else, because there is a morbid fascination about the guy who flaunted his celebrity as a young star in a fashion perhaps only Joe Namath could appreciate.
This team just doesn't need the outdated drama anymore, especially now as it needs to dig deep to stop the hemorrhaging after getting swept by the Braves.
Sure the Mets need pitching, but even if they get Harvey back on track, what's the best-case scenario anymore for him? A No. 5 starter?
All you really need to know is that on Wednesday night, when the Mets were worried they'd lost Jacob deGrom for awhile with that hyperextended elbow, Callaway was quick to say that minor leaguer Corey Oswalt was at least as much a candidate to move into the rotation as Harvey.
And that was before the former ace had his meltdown inning on Thursday, which led Callaway to describe the state of Harvey's game as if it will take a miracle to get him right again.
"He's got a ways to go," Callaway said at one point. "But one thing we can't ever do is give up on anybody."
The manager went on to describe in detail how Harvey's mechanics are completely out whack, how his body is "stiff," how he's "lost his feel for the strike zone," how "the life isn't there on his fastball."
Callaway couldn't explain why Harvey has gone so completely backwards since what the manager saw as progress during spring training, but it makes sense the real-game intensity and pressure has to be a factor for a pitcher who has lost all of his confidence over the last couple of years.
And, look, I'm not saying Harvey is a head case. I believe most of his slippage is due to the thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in 2016, an injury from which few pitchers have returned to have any real success.
Since then he hasn't been able to throw any of his pitches with much command, which has been a bigger issue than velocity. He was throwing 94 mph and even 95 on Thursday, but he can't throw to the corners of the plate anymore, and his slider has little of the old bite.
Sure it's difficult to deal with, but as we all know by now Harvey hasn't done himself any favors with his immaturity off the field either, whether it's the extreme of pulling a no-show for a game last season or simply his lack of professionalism at times with the media.
So where is this going? Callaway, regarded as practically a pitching coach-savant in Cleveland, together with highly-regarded pitching coach Dave Eiland have had months now, going back to spring training to fix Harvey and nothing is working.
He has a double-digit ERA since moving to the bullpen, looking so lost that SNY analyst Nelson Figueroa said on Thursday's postgame show Harvey shouldn't even be pitching in major league games at the moment.
"It's really a disservice that's he's going out there and trying to find it as he's trying to get major league hitters out," Figueroa said. "These hitters know that. The slider has no depth to it; he's missing on both sides of the plate. It's not enough to get major league hitters out.
"The hitters can almost smell blood in the water. And you can read his body language – it's saying he's a man that's defeated and can't find a way to get outs."
Bottom line, this has been going on for two years now, and I'm pretty sure there is some Harvey fatigue in the clubhouse as well as the front office. Simply put, it's time to cut the cord and designate him for assignment.
Nobody is going to trade for him and pick up his $5.63 million salary, but somebody would sign him at minimum salary if he were indeed released. Maybe it will even be the Yankees, but so what?
Harvey is never going to find his game in Queens. The Mets shouldn't let an irrational fear of him somehow finding it in the Bronx dictate what's best for their ballclub.
