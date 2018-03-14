Video shows former Astros prospect striking girlfriend in domestic violence incident

A Venezuelan baseball player who played in the minor leagues in the United States was caught on camera two years ago striking his girlfriend.
The player was identified by the authorities as Danry Vásquez, 24, was a member of the Corpus Christi Hooks team, a Double-A team of the Houston Astros.
Vásquez was recorded by the security cameras of the Whataburger Field stadium in Texas, when he walked down the stairs with his girlfriend. Suddenly, the baseball player lashes out at the woman with violent blows with his left fist against her face.
Vasquez was accused of beating his girlfriend, but according to KrisTV.com — the NBC affiliate station in Corpus Christi — district attorney Michael Gonzalez dismissed the case and the baseball player met the conditions set in the plea agreement.
The same media reports that the security video, obtained through information requests, was recorded Aug. 2, 2016. After the incident, the Corpus Christi team cut off the relationship with the player.
To date he has no contract with any team. Vásquez played in the professional leagues of Venezuela, defending the shirt of Los Tiburones de La Guaira, where he was a left fielder. In 2011 he made appearances with the CL Tigers of the Gulf Coast League. In October 2014 he debuted at Corpus Christi Hooks.
