Former Marlins pitcher arrested after tackling country singer at open mic night, report says

Former Marlins pitcher and World Series champion Josh Beckett was arrested Saturday on charges of public intoxication after attacking a country band singer at an open mic night, TMZ reported.
The 37-year-old was at a Texas country club with some friends when he leaped on stage and tackled the unidentified performer as he sang.
Which song was playing is unknown.
Beckett, who was the World Series MVP with the Marlins in 2003, was arrested after police say he was “a danger to himself and others,” the outlet reported.
TMZ Sports says that in the police report, Beckett said he injured his leg during the incident. The country singer suffered serious injuries to his arm and neck, including a torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder.
Beckett’s attorney told TMZ that his actions were “horseplay” and that his client meant no harm.
Beckett has also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. He helped lead the Red Sox to a World Series in 2007.
