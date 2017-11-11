Former Marlins pitcher Josh Beckett was arrested on charges of public intoxication after attacking a country band singer at an open mic night.
Former Marlins pitcher Josh Beckett was arrested on charges of public intoxication after attacking a country band singer at an open mic night. BEN MARGOT AP File Photo
Former Marlins pitcher Josh Beckett was arrested on charges of public intoxication after attacking a country band singer at an open mic night. BEN MARGOT AP File Photo

Baseball

Former Marlins pitcher arrested after tackling country singer at open mic night, report says

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 11, 2017 9:40 PM

Former Marlins pitcher and World Series champion Josh Beckett was arrested Saturday on charges of public intoxication after attacking a country band singer at an open mic night, TMZ reported.

The 37-year-old was at a Texas country club with some friends when he leaped on stage and tackled the unidentified performer as he sang.

Which song was playing is unknown.

Beckett, who was the World Series MVP with the Marlins in 2003, was arrested after police say he was “a danger to himself and others,” the outlet reported.

TMZ Sports says that in the police report, Beckett said he injured his leg during the incident. The country singer suffered serious injuries to his arm and neck, including a torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder.

Beckett’s attorney told TMZ that his actions were “horseplay” and that his client meant no harm.

Beckett has also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. He helped lead the Red Sox to a World Series in 2007.

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back

    A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat.

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back 0:45

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back
Triumphant Astros return to Houston with World Series trophy 0:30

Triumphant Astros return to Houston with World Series trophy
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series

View More Video