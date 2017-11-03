Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) holds up the World Series trophy as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner waves to cheering crowds, during a parade for the World Series-champion Astros on Friday in Houston.
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) holds up the World Series trophy as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner waves to cheering crowds, during a parade for the World Series-champion Astros on Friday in Houston. Jon Shapley Houston Chronicle
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) holds up the World Series trophy as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner waves to cheering crowds, during a parade for the World Series-champion Astros on Friday in Houston. Jon Shapley Houston Chronicle

Baseball

Houston Astros players will walk alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse on Saturday

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 03, 2017 9:57 PM

The Houston Astros are headed to a place aptly suited to their World Series victory — Disney World, “where dreams come true.”

The baseball team won its first World Series championship in its 56-year history on Wednesday with a final score of 5-1.

On Saturday, star players George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will be honored during a parade down Main Street, U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

The Astros’ parade will take place Saturday at 12:45 p.m. The event is a long-time Disney Parks tradition of of celebrating sports champions. Last year, a parade was held for the Series-winning Chicago Cubs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Triumphant Astros return to Houston with World Series trophy

    The 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros return to their home city holding the trophy as they are cheered on by fans.

Triumphant Astros return to Houston with World Series trophy

Triumphant Astros return to Houston with World Series trophy 0:30

Triumphant Astros return to Houston with World Series trophy
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: 'We deserve this' 1:33

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: 'We deserve this'

View More Video