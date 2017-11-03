Houston Astros players will walk alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse on Saturday

The Houston Astros are headed to a place aptly suited to their World Series victory — Disney World, “where dreams come true.”
The baseball team won its first World Series championship in its 56-year history on Wednesday with a final score of 5-1.
On Saturday, star players George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will be honored during a parade down Main Street, U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom in Orlando.
The Astros’ parade will take place Saturday at 12:45 p.m. The event is a long-time Disney Parks tradition of of celebrating sports champions. Last year, a parade was held for the Series-winning Chicago Cubs.
