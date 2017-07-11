Photo gallery: 88th MLB All-Star Game | Tues., July 11, 2017

Fans try to catch a baseball during the National League batting practice before the the start of the MLB All-Star game on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
National League’s Marcell Ozuna, of the Miami Marlins, smiles during the batting practice before the the start of the MLB All-Star game against the American League on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
National League’s Marcell Ozuna, of the Miami Marlins, hits during the batting practice before the the start of the MLB All-Star game against the American League on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
National League’s Giancarlo Stanton, of the Miami Marlins, hits during the batting practice before the the start of the MLB All-Star game against the American League on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
National League pitcher Max Scherzer, of the Washington Nationals, talks with catcher Buster Posey, of the San Francisco Giants, during the batting practice before the the start of the MLB All-Star game against the American League on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, left, talks with teammate Corey Seager during the batting practice before the the start of the MLB All-Star game against the American League on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
American League second baseman Jose Altuve, of the Houston Astros, hits during the batting practice before the the start of the MLB All-Star game against the National League on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
American League outfielder Aaron Judge, of the New York Yankees, hits during the batting practice before the the start of the MLB All-Star game against the National League on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison (5) shows off his All-Star colors before the start of the All-Star Game at Marlins Park on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Fans perform along the promenade before the start of the All-Star game at Marlins Park on Tues., July 11, 2017.
All-Star drummers perform along the promenade at the start of the game at Marlins Park on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Keith Edelman shows off his All-Star Game ticket before the start of the game at Marlins Park on Tues., July 11, 2017.
American League outfielder Aaron Judge gets back to the dugout after the batting practice before the MLB All-Star game between the National League and the American League on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Davis Ortiz "Big Papi" (left), a retired Dominican American professional baseball player, talks with American League outfielder Aaron Judge before the MLB All-Star game between the National League and the American League on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
American League outfielder Aaron Judge comes out to the field for the batting practice before the MLB All-Star game between the National League and the American League on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Former professional player Alex Rodriguez comes out to the field before the MLB All-Star game between the National League and the American League on Tues., July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) with Harold Reynolds of MLB Network and Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay quarterback, at right, before the start of the All-Star Game at Marlins Park on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Tristan Datta, at center, tries to get the attention of ball players before the start of the All-Star Game at Marlins Park on Tues, July 11, 2017.
