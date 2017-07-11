Photo gallery: MLB All-Star red carpet parade| Tues., July 11, 2017

Up In the Air: Baseball of all ages reach for freebies thrown by baseball team mascots as they lined-up the red carpet parade route at the American Airlines Arena during the MLB's "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Baseball analyst Harold Reynolds, right, smiles as he knows he can not compete with Boston Red Sox's mascot "Rosie Red" for the attention of fans as they lined-up the red carpet parade route at the American Airlines Arena during the MLB's "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Marlins Giancarlo Stanton, center, step off a Chevy pick-up truck as he hits the red carpet to greet fans who have lined-up on the parade route at the American Airlines Arena during the MLB's "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Marlins Giancarlo Stanton, right, and MLB host Greg Amsinger, left, react to the heat during the telecast of "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Marlins Giancarlo Stanton smiles during the telecast of "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Marlins Giancarlo Stanton, center, joins MLB host Greg Amsinger, left, and baseball analyst Harold Reynolds on stage during the telecast of "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Baseball fans of all ages beg for freebies from Kansas City Royals team mascot, "Slugger", left, while teasing them with goodies as they lined-up the red carpet parade route at the American Airlines Arena during the MLB's "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
MLB player Bryce Harper, of the Nationals, hits the red carpet in Miami fashion as fans lined-up the parade route during the MLB's "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Young baseball fans reach out to players as they enter the American Airlines Arena on the red carpet during the MLB's "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
MLB player Cody Bellinger, center, of the LA Dodgers, takes a quick selfie as he makes his way to the American Airlines Arena on the red carpet as fans lined-up the parade route during the MLB's "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Pick-up trucks with MLB players Carlos Correa, top, Jose Altuve, and Chris Devenski, bottom, make their way to the American Airlines Arena on the red carpet as fans lined-up the parade route during the MLB's "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
Pick-up trucks with MLB players make their way to the American Airlines Arena on the red carpet as fans lined-up the parade route during the MLB's "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017.
