Photo gallery: All-Star Workout Day | Mon., July 10, 2017

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
The Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton talks with the media prior to the All-Star Workout Day at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Mon., July 10, 2017.
PATRICK FARRELL
Ex Marlins catcher Benito Santiago signs an autograph for a baseball fan at the MLB project at refurbishing a baseball field at Jose Marti Park on Mon. July 10, 2017
C.M. GUERRERO.
cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
New York rookie sensation Aaron Judge talks to teammates Luis Severeno (40) and Gary Sanchez at Marlins Park during All-Star festivities on Mon., July 10, 2017.
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
The official ribbon cutting took place at All-Star Field in Jose Marti park in Little Havana as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr, Florida Marlins President David Sampson, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado, Commisioner Frank Carollo and many more were present at the refurbished baseball field on Mon. July 10, 2017
C.M. GUERRERO.
cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., right, poses for a picture with Roberto Clemente Jr. at the All-Stars MLB project for refurbished baseball field at Jose Marti park where many dignitaries were present to officially open the park on Mon., July 10, 2017
C.M. GUERRERO.
cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
American League starting pitcher Chris Sale answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
American League starting pitcher Chris Sale answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
American League starting pitcher Chris Sale answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Athletics first baseman Yonder Alonso answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge walks towards the warning track where media waits for him to answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Sports agent Scott Boras answers question at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna answers question at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton answers question at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper walks towards the dugout after answering questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton answers question at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina answers questions at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
American League starter Chris Sale looks at the American League lineup at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
National League starting pitcher Max Scherzer at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer looks up at the National league line up as it is presented at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Cubs manager Joe Maddon and Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer look at the National League lineup before presenting it at the MLB All Star Game press conference at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
National League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the Miami Marlins, hits before the start of the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Mon., July 10, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Patrick Farrell
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
National League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the Miami Marlins, hits before the start of the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Mon., July 10, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Patrick Farrell
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
National League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the Miami Marlins, smiles before the start of the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Mon., July 10, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
PATRICK FARRELL
National League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the Miami Marlins, stretching before the start of the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Mon., July 10, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
PATRICK FARRELL
From left to right, American League players, Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, and Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians talking before the start of the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Mon., July 10, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
PATRICK FARRELL
From left to right, American League players, Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, and Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians talking before the start of the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Mon., July 10, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
PATRICK FARRELL
From left to right, American League players, Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, and Francisco Lindor of te Cleveland Indians talking before the start of the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Mon., July 10, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Patrick Farrell
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Bryan Cereijo
BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com